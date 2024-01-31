Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 13,221 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ET opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.