Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.35. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

