Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,356,000 after purchasing an additional 604,652 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 241.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 46.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.