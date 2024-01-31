Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,242 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

