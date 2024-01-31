SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 5.9% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.11. 83,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 165,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

SOS Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SOS in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Articles

