Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $149.75

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.75 and last traded at $149.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.75.

Soitec Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

