Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

