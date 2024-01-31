Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Sohu.com Price Performance
Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.25.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sohu.com
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.