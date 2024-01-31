SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.09. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 20,551,042 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.