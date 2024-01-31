SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

