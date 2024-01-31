SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 26,930,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,105,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

