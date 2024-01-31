Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.52 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.