Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

