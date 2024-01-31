Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

