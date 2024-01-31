Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.29.

SLGN opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silgan by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 412,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

