Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,869 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

