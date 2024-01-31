Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 199 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 133,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.

McKesson stock opened at $490.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

