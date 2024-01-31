Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,831 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

