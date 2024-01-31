Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.
A number of analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
View Our Latest Report on Sibanye Stillwater
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.