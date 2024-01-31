Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 2,181,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 785,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

