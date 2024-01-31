SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 291,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,012,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 111,088 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $140,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $140,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,871 shares of company stock valued at $553,582 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIBN opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $821.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

