Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Grows By 15.8%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.50. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.35 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 789,477 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 160,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,172 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

