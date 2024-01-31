Short Interest in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Increases By 8.6%

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

