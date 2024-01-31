Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Declines By 9.1%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,487. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after buying an additional 602,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 357,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

