Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Drops By 5.1%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Garmin Stock Performance
Shares of Garmin stock opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $93.22 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
