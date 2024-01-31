Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Increases By 13.3%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,396,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 2,114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FGSGF remained flat at $1.62 on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

