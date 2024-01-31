Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Decreases By 5.3%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFSCP opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.