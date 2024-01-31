Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Increases By 11.6%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at C$8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.27.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.