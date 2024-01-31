Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Decreases By 9.7%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of CAIAF traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

