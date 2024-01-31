Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declines By 5.2%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 747,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Belden alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Belden Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BDC opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.24%.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.