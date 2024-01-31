Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Declines By 9.0%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,063,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

