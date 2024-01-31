Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Decreases By 5.6%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $318.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.51 million. Research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

