Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Grows By 13.6%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 631,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AKYA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

