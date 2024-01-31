Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expands By 9.1%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

