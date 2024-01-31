Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Increases By 17.1%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of ADMT opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

