Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Increases By 17.1%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of ADMT opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
