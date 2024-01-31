Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Expands By 11.8%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of 5N Plus stock remained flat at $2.76 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $244.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

