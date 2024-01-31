Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total value of $870,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares in the company, valued at $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,684,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,403 shares of company stock worth $9,336,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.50. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

