Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. 265,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

