Security Financial Services INC. Has $479,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

