Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.89

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 345879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.