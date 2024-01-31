Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.