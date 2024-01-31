Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY23 guidance at $1.40-1.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

