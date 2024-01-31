Scarborough Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,264 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

