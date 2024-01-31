Scarborough Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

USMV traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,583 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

