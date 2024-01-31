Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,782,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,061,000 after purchasing an additional 654,026 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,152 shares of company stock valued at $74,716,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %
Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $644.36. 2,034,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $611.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $663.55.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
