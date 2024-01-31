Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 173,892 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,892 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,985,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

FTCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. 70,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,468. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $81.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

