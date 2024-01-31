Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $736,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,644,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $16.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $630.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $654.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.55. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

