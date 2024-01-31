Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534,315 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 301,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,054. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

