Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys 109,430 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 188.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,430 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.52. 1,422,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,694. The stock has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $451.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

