Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

MRK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.75. 2,390,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,281. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

