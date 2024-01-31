Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 386,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,589. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.