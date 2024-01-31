Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,226. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock valued at $374,537,767. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

